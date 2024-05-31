United Services Automobile Association Has $395,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amcor were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Amcor by 48.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.88 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

