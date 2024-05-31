United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

