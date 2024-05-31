United Services Automobile Association Invests $433,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 278.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 24.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 28.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.0 %

Flowserve stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

