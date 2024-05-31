United Services Automobile Association Makes New $308,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

