United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,936 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 181,643 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

