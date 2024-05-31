United Services Automobile Association Takes $384,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.50 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

