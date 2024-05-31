Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Universal Health Services worth $39,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

