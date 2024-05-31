Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
