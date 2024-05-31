Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.