W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

