Wolfe Research Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Outperform

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after buying an additional 917,549 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

