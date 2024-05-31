Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Workday worth $59,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,483,917 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $207.44 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.07 and a 200-day moving average of $268.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

