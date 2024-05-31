Xeris Biopharma’s (XERS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XERS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $329.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth $47,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

