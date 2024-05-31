Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

