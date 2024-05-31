Zacks Research Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

