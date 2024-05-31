Zacks Research Comments on News Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Get News alerts:

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of News in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for News’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. News has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of News by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in News by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in News by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of News by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

