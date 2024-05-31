Zacks Research Comments on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,285 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

