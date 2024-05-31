Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.79.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.89 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

