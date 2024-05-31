Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.89 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.