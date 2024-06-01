13,573 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

