13,995 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

