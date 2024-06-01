22,929 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $6,264,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS BJUN opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.