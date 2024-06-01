24,619 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

