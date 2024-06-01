25,886 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

