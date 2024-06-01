28,682 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

