2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $4.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TWOU

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 37.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 58,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 131.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 2U by 33.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.