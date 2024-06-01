2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 8,826,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

