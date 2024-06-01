6,192 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $167.52 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

