895 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,524.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,448.34 and its 200 day moving average is $981.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,744.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,744.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

