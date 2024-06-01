AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.19 on Friday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a market cap of $284.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

