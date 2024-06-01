Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 379.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

