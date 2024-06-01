abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.97. 27,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 33,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 1,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 177,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

