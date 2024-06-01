abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.97. 27,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 33,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
Institutional Trading of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.