Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) versus Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Head to Head Review

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) and Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Acer alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lenovo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acer and Lenovo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 0 0 0 N/A Lenovo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Acer and Lenovo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Lenovo Group 1.80% 17.53% 2.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acer and Lenovo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.69 Lenovo Group $56.86 billion 0.31 $1.01 billion $1.61 17.93

Lenovo Group has higher revenue and earnings than Acer. Acer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenovo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lenovo Group beats Acer on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer

(Get Free Report)

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and sells personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; monitors; projectors; gaming products; esports platforms; gadgets and apparel; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage, cyber security and datacenter, smart cities, e-mobility, home appliances, AI-assisted medical, energy storage, and recruitment and staffing solutions. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, and system integration; and intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services. In addition, the company manages, repairs, and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computers, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; trades in and distributes polymer; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality services. Additionally, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; and human resources and project services, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. It also operates and maintains eSports platform; sells health supplements; and manufactures lithium batteries. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.