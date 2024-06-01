Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

ANIOY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.48. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

