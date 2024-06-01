Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $5.35. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 166,486 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $179.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

