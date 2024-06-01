Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,234,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

