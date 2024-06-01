Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $112.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

