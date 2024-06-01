Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

