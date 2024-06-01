Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 314,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.