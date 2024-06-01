Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 207.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.
First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $436.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $28.72.
About First Trust Natural Gas ETF
First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.
