Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

