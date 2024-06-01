Advisory Services Network LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

