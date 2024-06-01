Advisory Services Network LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

