Advisory Services Network LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 461.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM opened at $217.44 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $292.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

