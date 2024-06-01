Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $656,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6 %
BATS FAPR opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.