Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 349,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,834 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

