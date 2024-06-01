Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

BAH stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.