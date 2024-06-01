Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,141 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $156.90 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

