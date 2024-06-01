Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 46,193 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.