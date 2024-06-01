Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $24,306,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HIW opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

View Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.