Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,086 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 381,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

