Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,149 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIW opened at $102.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.